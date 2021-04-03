Rewardiqa Hits Market Cap of $57.38 Million (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $57.38 million and approximately $116,634.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00009878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00140916 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

