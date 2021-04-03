Rhumbline Advisers Has $728,000 Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of The First of Long Island worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

