RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.