RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,893 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

