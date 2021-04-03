RMR Wealth Builders Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.54 on Friday, hitting $552.47. 7,706,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

