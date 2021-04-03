RMR Wealth Builders Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

NYSE HON traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $216.80. 2,109,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.