Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

