Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Aegis from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SACH stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

