Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $28,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 181 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

