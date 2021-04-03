Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

