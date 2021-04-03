Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $60.90 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

