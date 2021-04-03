Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.83. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

