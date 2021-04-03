Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expands By 41.2%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

