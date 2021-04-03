Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Decreases By 22.3%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDG opened at $0.01 on Friday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

