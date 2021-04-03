Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Expands By 38.0%

Apr 3rd, 2021

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,978,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 13,750,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,514.5 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BJCHF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

