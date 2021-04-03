Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Decreases By 21.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Friday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

