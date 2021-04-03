Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Expands By 34.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CHSCP stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

