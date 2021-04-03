Short Interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Increases By 48.6%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.