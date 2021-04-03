Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Drops By 15.3%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951 in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XGN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

