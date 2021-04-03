Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expands By 33.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

