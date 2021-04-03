Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Decreases By 15.3%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:FNV traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 836,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,441. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

