Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 33.6%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

