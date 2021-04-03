Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreases By 16.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 133,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $962.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

