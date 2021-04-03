Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Expands By 35.7%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPA opened at $11.39 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

