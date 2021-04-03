Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Declines By 14.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,664. The company has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

