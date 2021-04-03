Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declines By 15.1%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,871 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 129,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

