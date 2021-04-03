Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,949,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

