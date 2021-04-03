Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

NYSE:SHI opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

