Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

TSE SKE opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$739.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

