SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.28

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 59036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

