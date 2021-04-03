Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 324,952,328 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

