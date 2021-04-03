Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

