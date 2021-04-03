Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.