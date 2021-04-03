SOC Telemed, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SOC Telemed in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLMD. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

