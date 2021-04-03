SOC Telemed, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SOC Telemed in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SOC Telemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLMD. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Earnings History and Estimates for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Comments


