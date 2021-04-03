Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SCGLY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Analyst Recommendations for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

