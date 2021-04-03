South State Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

