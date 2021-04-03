Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.