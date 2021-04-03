Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

