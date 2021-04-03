Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

