Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $882.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.67 million and the lowest is $799.66 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $592.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

