Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,416 ($44.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,221 ($29.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,174.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,856.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.46%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Insiders have bought a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $10,512,274 in the last ninety days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

