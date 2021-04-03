Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $273.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.85.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.