Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold

