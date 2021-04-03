Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 337,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,640,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 28,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,907. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

