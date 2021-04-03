Stifel Financial Corp Buys 24,549 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 571.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

