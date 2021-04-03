Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,188 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc bought a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,956,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last ninety days.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

