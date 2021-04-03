Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

