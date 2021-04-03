Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 322.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

