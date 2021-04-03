Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,490 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

