Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1,359.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,600.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,323.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $380.20 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 166 shares of company stock worth $169,396. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.